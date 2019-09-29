HM Payson & Co. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 751.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 422.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 1,813,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

