HM Payson & Co. Invests $328,000 in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,198,000 after buying an additional 138,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 346,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,811,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

