HM Payson & Co. Invests $272,000 in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $395,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,561.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.98. The company had a trading volume of 320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,260. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.82. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $201.09 and a 1-year high of $268.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.