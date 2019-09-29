HM Payson & Co. Invests $231,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock remained flat at $$230.22 during midday trading on Friday. 1,340,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

