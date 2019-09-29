HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 8,178 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 3,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HOLX remained flat at $$49.61 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.
HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.
In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
