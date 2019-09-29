HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 8,178 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 3,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX remained flat at $$49.61 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

