HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 7,107 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,816,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,005,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

