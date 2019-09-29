Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Trading Down 30.8%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s stock price traded down 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, 11,068,014 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,055,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogenics stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,210,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Histogenics accounts for about 5.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 36.16% of Histogenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

