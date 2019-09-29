Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

HGV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.09. 1,359,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,073. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.