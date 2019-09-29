Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,831. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $605.42 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,873.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,796 shares of company stock worth $232,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 476.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

