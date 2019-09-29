HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

HNNMY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.