HempCoin Market Cap Achieves $557,466.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $557,466.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002340 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00142570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000857 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,181.19 or 1.00004505 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000735 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,576,292 coins and its circulating supply is 252,441,142 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.