Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

