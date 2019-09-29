Head-To-Head Survey: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) versus Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarena International and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $323.79 million 0.17 -$90.02 million ($1.57) -0.67 Afya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Afya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tarena International and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 3 0 0 0 1.00 Afya 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tarena International currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 557.14%. Afya has a consensus target price of $29.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Afya.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -26.91% -49.52% -26.84% Afya N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Afya beats Tarena International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

