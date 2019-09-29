Head-To-Head Survey: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) versus Rex Energy (NYSE:REXX)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Rex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.19 billion 3.35 $557.04 million $1.13 15.51 Rex Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Rex Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cabot Oil & Gas and Rex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 0 5 11 0 2.69 Rex Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $27.28, indicating a potential upside of 55.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Rex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rex Energy does not pay a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Rex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 34.51% 34.79% 17.67% Rex Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Rex Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities. In the Illinois Basin, the Company is focused on its developmental oil drilling on its properties. The Company owns an interest in approximately 1,820 oil and natural gas wells. The Company produces an average of over 195.8 net millions of cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day, composed of approximately 62.4% natural gas, over 9.5% oil and approximately 28.1% NGLs. In the Illinois Basin, the Company produces an average of approximately 1,998 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Including both developed and undeveloped acreage, the Company controls approximately 99,200 gross (over 79,700 net) acres in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

