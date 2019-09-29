Head to Head Contrast: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Amgen and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.75 billion 4.92 $8.39 billion $14.40 13.54 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.95 million ($0.70) -5.54

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amgen and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 9 9 0 2.50 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $216.94, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.73%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 33.78% 76.17% 14.36% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -684.92% -161.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

