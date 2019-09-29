Head to Head Comparison: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & ICC (NYSE:ICCH)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ICC does not pay a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

95.1% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RenaissanceRe and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 2 6 2 0 2.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus target price of $168.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 19.47% 8.87% 1.93% ICC 2.16% 1.99% 0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $2.07 billion 4.07 $227.36 million $9.17 20.88 ICC $51.16 million 0.89 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats ICC on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

