Head to Head Comparison: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) versus Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 14.24% 61.94% 28.70% Barings BDC -152.61% -1.28% -0.60%

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Barings BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $252.18 million 11.60 $33.57 million $1.91 30.10 Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.54 -$114.28 million N/A N/A

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Risk and Volatility

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Lane and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 1 4 2 0 2.14 Barings BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Barings BDC has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Hamilton Lane pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Barings BDC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

