Head-To-Head Comparison: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) vs. Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS)

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and Solar Senior Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and Solar Senior Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $39.81 million 7.00 $13.81 million $1.41 12.32

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 35.76% 8.57% 4.35%

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.