HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. HD Supply makes up approximately 9.8% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned 0.34% of HD Supply worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth $764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 44.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,881. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

