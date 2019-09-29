Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €11.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.76 ($12.51).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

ETR SFQ opened at €6.47 ($7.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €7.79 ($9.05) and a fifty-two week high of €13.87 ($16.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.10.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.