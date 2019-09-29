Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $121.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hasbro by 2,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 536,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

