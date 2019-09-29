Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $72.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.56 million to $74.50 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $55.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $299.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.75 million to $309.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.19 million, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $356.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. CIBC started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,708,144.56. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,200. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

