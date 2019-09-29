GridCoin (GRC) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $939.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.