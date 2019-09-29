GravityCoin (GXX) Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $90,664.00 and approximately $2,244.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00190047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01021685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,630,167 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.