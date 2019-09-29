GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 31,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,640 shares of company stock worth $3,777,099. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 13,909,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. GoPro has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

