GNC (NYSE:GNC) Trading Down 6.8%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares were down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34, approximately 1,366,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,673,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GNC in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GNC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.30 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. GNC’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNC. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GNC by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,829,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GNC by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 941,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GNC by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,822,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 425,736 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GNC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GNC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

