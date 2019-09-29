GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $183,798,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $654,559.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GMS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GMS by 419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 505,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.18. GMS has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

