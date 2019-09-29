Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 252,600 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of GLBS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 578,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

