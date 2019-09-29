Global Currency Reserve Price Down 16.6% This Week (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $418.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020052 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,390,038 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide . The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

