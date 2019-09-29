Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Down 7.8%

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price was down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $61.17, approximately 764,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 428,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $780,191.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $1,494,162. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Glaukos by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 473.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 74,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

