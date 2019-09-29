GINcoin (GIN) Price Reaches $0.0121

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $86,595.00 and approximately $4,854.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,012.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.02100764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.02703784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00668434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00691537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00461245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012561 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,162,491 coins and its circulating supply is 7,162,481 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.