Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.93. 598,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

