Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 1,021.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150,000 shares during the period. Gannett accounts for about 4.7% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Gannett worth $64,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Gannett by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

NYSE:GCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gannett Co Inc has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.