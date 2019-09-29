Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Friday.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79.

In other Gamesys Group news, insider Neil G. Goulden purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.