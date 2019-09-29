G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the quarter. G1 Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.39% of G1 Therapeutics worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

GTHX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,217. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

