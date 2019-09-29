FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $326.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ardelyx by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.