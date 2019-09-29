FuzeX Reaches Market Cap of $993,969.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Token Store, IDEX and CPDAX. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $993,969.00 and approximately $17,025.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00190686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.01024434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, COSS, Livecoin, CPDAX, Allbit, CoinBene, Token Store, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.