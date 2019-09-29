Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 867,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,627. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $11,112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Futu by 38.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

