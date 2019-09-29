Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027268 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00136526 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,044.90 or 1.00224763 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,444,025 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.