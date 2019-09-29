Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

