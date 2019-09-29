Full House Resorts’ (FLL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of FLL opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.59. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

