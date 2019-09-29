FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 9.7% Higher

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 6,280,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,370,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.