Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Trading Down 8.9%

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.52 and last traded at $46.98, approximately 812,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 613,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,767,000 after acquiring an additional 421,097 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,297,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,238,000 after acquiring an additional 182,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after acquiring an additional 531,642 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,498,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Frontdoor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,383,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,356,000 after purchasing an additional 299,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

