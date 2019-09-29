Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 19,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOX stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,235. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

