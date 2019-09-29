Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3,740.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

FWRD stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,334. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

