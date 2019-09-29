Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortis were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortis by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fortis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

FTS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.43. 367,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,478. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

