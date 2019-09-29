Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Short Interest Update

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 380,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 8,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $338,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 24,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $875,364.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at $20,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 923,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

