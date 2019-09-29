Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 117,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

