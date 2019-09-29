Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Flex were worth $24,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,822,000 after buying an additional 1,441,216 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 10,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $102,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,220 shares of company stock worth $455,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.38. 2,630,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

