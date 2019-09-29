Flash (FLASH) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Flash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Flash has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00190881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.01030336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.